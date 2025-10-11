Several OHSAA football teams unofficially clinch playoff spots as Week 8 concludes Saturday

CINCINNATI — Several Ohio high school football teams have unofficially clinched playoff berths as Week 8 of the season concludes Saturday night.

Analyst Joe Eitel, who helps the Ohio High School Athletic Association with its weekly football computer points ratings during the season, updated his latest projections early Saturday morning.

The top 12 teams in each region at the conclusion of the regular season Oct. 25 qualify for the postseason. The top four seeds in each region earn first-round byes as the playoffs begin Oct. 31.

In Division I, Region 2, top-rated Middletown (7-1) has unofficially clinched a top eight position, according to Eitel. Lebanon (6-2) is No. 7 and controls its own destiny.

In Division I, Region 4, top-rated Elder (8-0) has unofficially clinched a top eight position. Elder has an 8-0 record for the first time since 1991, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel.

Moeller (6-2) is rated No. 2 and has also unofficially clinched a top eight spot. St. Xavier (6-2) and Princeton (7-1) are Nos. 3 and 4 and have clinched top eight positions.

Winton Woods (7-1), which is No. 5, has clinched a playoff spot. Lakota East (5-3) and Lakota West (5-3) are Nos. 6 and 7 and have clinched postseason berths.

Mason (3-5) is No. 8 and controls its own destiny. Moreover, Fairfield (4-4) and Oak Hills (4-4) are Nos. 9 and 10 and control their own destiny. Walnut Hills (2-6) is No. 13 but controls its own destiny.

Hamilton (2-6) and Western Hills (2-6) are Nos. 11 and 12.

In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (8-0) has clinched a top four position and a bye, according to Eitel. Anderson was the 2024 Division II state runner-up.

Kings (7-1) is No. 2 and has clinched a top eight position. Harrison (6-2) is at No. 4 and controls its own destiny. La Salle (5-3), Withrow (6-2), Turpin (4-4) and Aiken (5-3) are in the top 12 this weekend.

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (8-0) is No. 3 and has clinched a playoff spot. Talawanda (7-1) is No. 6. McNicholas (5-3) is No. 9 and controls its own destiny. Goshen (5-3) and Wilmington (5-3) are Nos. 10 and 11.

In Division IV, Region 16, Indian Hill (8-0) has clinched a top eight position. Taft (8-0) is No. 2 and has clinched a playoff spot.

Cincinnati Hills Christin Academy (7-1) is No. 3 and has clinched a postseason berth.

Clinton-Massie (7-1) is No. 5 and Wyoming (7-1) is No. 7. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Roger Bacon (4-4) is No. 8 and controls its own destiny. Taylor (4-4) is No. 11.

In Division V, Region 20, Williamsburg (8-0) is No. 1 and has clinched a playoff spot. North Collee Hill (6-1) is No. 4 and controls its own destiny. The Trojans play Clark Montessori at 1 p.m. Saturday at Withrow.

In Division VI, Region 24, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-1) is No. 3 and controls its own destiny. Summit Country Day (5-3) is No. 7 and controls its own destiny. Deer Park (5-3) is No. 9 and also controls its own destiny.

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati Country Day (7-1) is No. 5 and controls its own destiny. Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (6-2) is No. 6 and controls its own destiny. Manchester (6-1) is No. 12.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). There are 708 schools that play 11-person football this season.

