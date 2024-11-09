Second round of Ohio high school football postseason brings plenty of suspense

CINCINNATI — The regional quarterfinal round of the Ohio high school football playoffs included plenty of suspense around Greater Cincinnati Friday night.

There were upsets, surprising scores and an overtime finish. There will also be some significant rematches for the regional semifinals Nov. 15.

In Division I, Region 4, top-seeded Moeller defeated No. 8 Lakota East 55-28 at Mount St. Joseph University.

Junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was 16 of 21 passing for 313 yards and five touchdowns, according to Moeller sports information director George Smith. Ponatoski will unofficially enter the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record list for most passing touchdowns in a season (44). He has thrown for 3,091 yards this season.

Moeller had a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception for a touchdown, too.

Moeller dominates Lakota East in regional quarterfinals

Moeller (11-1), ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division), plays No. 4 seed Princeton (10-2) in a regional semifinal Nov. 15. It is rematch of the season opener in which visiting Moeller won 38-21 Aug. 23.

Princeton defeated visiting Hamilton 37-7 on Friday. It was a rematch of the Week 6 game in which Hamilton defeated visiting Princeton 34-0.

Princeton beats Hamilton 37-7 in Game of the Week

The neutral locations for all regional semifinals will be announced Sunday by the OHSAA.

The other Division I, Region 4 semifinal will feature No. 2 seed Lakota West (11-1) against No. 6 St. Xavier (9-3).

The Firebirds defeated visiting Elder 20-14 Friday night. St. X defeated host Winton Woods 22-10.

Lakota West ends Elder's season

In Division II, Region 8, top-seeded Anderson defeated Vandalia Butler 49-14. The Raptors (11-0) will enter the OHSAA state record list for most points in a season (615). Anderson has outscored opponents 615 to 107 this season.

Anderson advances to play No. 5 Mount Healthy (10-2). The Owls upset Badin 30-14 at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

Anderson takes down Vandalia Butler

Mount Healthy senior Jai’Mier Scott (Wisconsin verbal commit) had three interceptions and 70-yard touchdown. Senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another score.

“I’m so proud of them,” Mount Healthy coach Jordan Stevens said.

Mt. Healthy uses turnovers to beat Badin

La Salle (10-2), the No. 2 seed, advances to play No. 6 Harrison (10-2) Nov. 15 in a regional semifinal.

La Salle defeated visiting Kings 35-27. Harrison defeated No. 3 seed Xenia 45-28.

La Salle outlasts Kings 35-27

In Division III, Region 12, Bellbrook defeated McNicholas 24-21. Wapakoenta defeated Wilmington 48-12.

In Division IV, Region 16, No. 9 seed Indian Hill upset host top-seeded Clinton-Massie 16-13 in overtime.

“I don’t think many people gave us a chance,” Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. “We gambled on defense to stop the run. We pulled a defensive back for an extra defensive tackle. We finally got our passing game going.”

The Braves (9-3) are scheduled to play Taft (10-2) at Milford Nov. 15, according to Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps.

Taft, the No. 5 seed, defeated visiting Brookville 44-0. Taft coach Tyler Williams earned his 40th career win for the Senators in his fourth season with the program.

Taft takes care of business hosting Brookville

Alter defeated previously undefeated Wyoming 42-0. The Knights are the No. 10 seed. Wyoming, the No. 2 seed, completed the season with an 11-1 record.

Wyoming's undefeated season ends in a shutout

Taylor, the No. 6 seed, upset No. 3 seed Germantown Valley View 42-10.

Taylor (10-2) advances to the program’s first regional semifinal next week when it plays Alter (7-5).

“We have just been focused on ourselves,” Taylor coach David Dransman said. “Our young men are flying around and having fun.”

In Division V, Region 20, Waynesville defeated Madeira 55-6.

In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati Country Day defeated Rock Hill 56-20. Cincinnati Country Day (11-1) will play Anna (9-3) next week. Anna defeated Purcell Marian 54-12.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, the No. 5 seed which won its first playoff program in program history last week, upset No. 4 seed Portsmouth West 49-21.

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Preparatory defeated Fort Loramie 18-7. CCPA (9-2) plays Minster Nov. 15. It is the first regional semifinal appearance for CCPA.

"I told them the story of David and Goliath before the game," CCPA coach Jeff Cargile said. "After the game, I just told them how proud I was of them and that we got more to do. Our defense played lights out. That was the key to the game."

You can see all the scores around the region below:

