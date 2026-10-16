Scores for Week 9 of Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — One step closer to the playoffs.

The anticipation continues to build toward the postseason with Week 9 of the high school football campaign this weekend.

Several Ohio high school football teams have unofficially clinched playoff berths, while many others are looking to enter the top-12 category in the respective regions. The Ohio high school football postseason starts Oct. 30.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Winton Woods (7-1) at Anderson (7-1). The winner earns at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship.

Winton Woods is ranked No. 5 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings and has unofficially clinched a playoff berth, according to Joe Eitel.

Anderson is ranked No. 3 in Division II, Region 8 and has unofficially clinched a top eight position, according to Eitel.

WCPO 9 Sports is following several other games this week including Hughes (8-0) plays at Withrow (5-3) in a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division showdown. The winner of Friday's game clinches at least a share of the CMAC Red division championship.

Colerain (4-4) plays host to Lakota East (4-4) in a game that has an impact in the Division I, Region 4 playoff picture.

McNicholas (6-2) plays host to Fenwick (4-4) in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed matchup. The Rockets have unofficially clinched a playoff spot in Division III, Region 12. Fenwick controls its own destiny in Division V, Region 20.

Keep updated with the Week 9 results on this football scoreboard.

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