Scores for Week 11 of Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — The first week of the Ohio high school football playoffs are here.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week featured Middletown at Lebanon in a Division I, Region 4 first-round game.

Middletown defeated Lebanon 33-15. The Middies advance to play at undefeated Princeton next week.

WCPO 9 Sports kept an eye on several other matchups.

In Division I, Region 4, Winton Woods defeated visiting Lakota East 21-3. Winton Woods senior running back Isaiah Garrett had 16 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 21-3 win over visiting Lakota East.

The Warriors (9-2) advance to play Moeller (7-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Nov. 6 at Mount St. Joseph University.

St. Xavier defeated visiting Fairfield 42-0. St. X advances to play at Lakota West next week.

In Division II, Talawanda defeated visiting La Salle 35-34 in overtime. Withrow defeated host Badin 21-13.

In Division III, Goshen defeated Hughes 39-36. Goshen (10-1) has 10 wins for the first time since 1990, according to athletic director Greg Miller.

Indiana was in the second round of the postseason Friday night.

In Class 3A, Lawrenceburg defeated visiting Greensburg 57-23 in a sectional semifinal. Lawrenceburg coach Ryan Knigga earned his 150th career win.

The Tigers advance to play Batesville in the sectional championship next week. Batesville defeated Franklin County 35-0 Friday night.

In Indiana Class 4A, East Central defeated Jennings County 69-7 Friday night. East Central advances to play Columbus East in the sectional championship next week.

Keep updated with the Week 11 football scoreboard.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter