Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Clinching scenarios: How FC Cincinnati can lock in a playoff spot this weekend

FC Cincinnati can clinch a playoff spot in several scenarios this weekend.
With two matches left in the Major League Soccer regular season, FC Cincinnati is hoping to clinch a playoff spot this weekend, when they play Philadelphia. WCPO Sports Director Caleb Noe breaks down the playoff clinching scenarios.
How FC Cincinnati can clinch a playoff spot this weekend
FC CINCINNATI PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS IMG 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated
Add WCPO as a Google Preferred Source

CINCINNATI — With two games left in the Major League Soccer regular season, FC Cincinnati has a chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

The club has a home match against Philadelphia at TQL Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m.

It’s a “win and you’re in” scenario for FC Cincinnati, but there are other clinching scenarios, too:

IF FC CINCINNATI WINS:
… They’re in.

IF FC CINCINNATI DRAWS, they need:
… New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW
… Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW
… New York City LOSS/DRAW

IF FC CINCINNATI LOSES, they need:
… New York Red Bulls LOSS
… Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW
… New York City LOSS/DRAW

A playoff appearance would mark the fifth consecutive year in the postseason for FC Cincinnati.

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Noelle Blumel

The information you need on all the races in your area! Continuous coverage before, during, and after you cast your vote Nov. 3