Clinching scenarios: How FC Cincinnati can lock in a playoff spot this weekend

CINCINNATI — With two games left in the Major League Soccer regular season, FC Cincinnati has a chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.
The club has a home match against Philadelphia at TQL Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m.
It’s a “win and you’re in” scenario for FC Cincinnati, but there are other clinching scenarios, too:
IF FC CINCINNATI WINS:
… They’re in.
IF FC CINCINNATI DRAWS, they need:
… New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW
… Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW
… New York City LOSS/DRAW
IF FC CINCINNATI LOSES, they need:
… New York Red Bulls LOSS
… Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW
… New York City LOSS/DRAW
A playoff appearance would mark the fifth consecutive year in the postseason for FC Cincinnati.