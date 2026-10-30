Clinching scenarios: How FC Cincinnati can lock in a playoff spot this weekend

CINCINNATI — With two games left in the Major League Soccer regular season, FC Cincinnati has a chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

The club has a home match against Philadelphia at TQL Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m.

It’s a “win and you’re in” scenario for FC Cincinnati, but there are other clinching scenarios, too:

IF FC CINCINNATI WINS:

… They’re in.

IF FC CINCINNATI DRAWS, they need:

… New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW

… Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW

… New York City LOSS/DRAW

IF FC CINCINNATI LOSES, they need:

… New York Red Bulls LOSS

… Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW

… New York City LOSS/DRAW

A playoff appearance would mark the fifth consecutive year in the postseason for FC Cincinnati.