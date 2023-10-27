Scores for first round of Ohio high school football playoffs

CINCINNATI — It's the first round of the Ohio high school football playoffs!

Our WCPO Friday Football Game of the Week is a Division I, Region 4 showdown between No. 8 Lebanon and No. 9 Mason. Lebanon is looking for its first playoff win since 2002.

While the two sides have scrimmaged each other the past two preseasons, this will be the first game between the two since Mason defeated Lebanon 34-16 in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

WCPO crews will also be at Anderson vs. Turpin, Withrow vs. Edgewood, Loveland vs. Kings, Moeller vs. West Clermont, Indian Hill vs. Reading, Princeton vs. Middletown and Winton Woods vs. La Salle.

On the Kentucky side of the river, crews will stop at Lloyd Memorial vs. Scott and Newport vs. Holy Cross.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.