Schedules, scores for Week 3 of the Cincinnati, NKY high school football season

CINCINNATI — It's the third week of the high school football season and we're looking at some interesting conference matchups.

Our WPCO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a meeting between Middletown and Oak Hills. Middletown (2-0, 1-0 Greater Miami Conference) is ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 2 computer points standings, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel. Oak Hills (1-1, 0-1 GMC) lost by a touchdown to Lakota East after winning its season opener, tied for No. 11 in Region 4.

The Middies haven't allowed a touchdown since the first quarter of their season opener against Troy, but coach Kali Jones said there are still things they need to clean up. Oak Hills head coach Dan Scholz told us the Highlanders understand the challenge Middletown presents. He's hoping his squad can run the ball and stop and big plays to pull off a win.

Our crews will also be covering Mason vs. Lakota East, Hamilton vs. Lakota West, Lebanon vs. West Clermont, Moeller vs. Trinity (Louisville) and Badin's first home game at Lanni Family Stadium, where they'll play host to Edgewood.

On the Kentucky side of the river, we'll also be covering Ryle vs. Cooper and Highlands vs. Campbell County.

Get up-to-date scores on all Tri-State games below: