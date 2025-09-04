Middletown at Oak Hills is the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Oak Hills football coach Dan Scholz understands the challenge that visiting Middletown presents Friday night.

However, Scholz prefers to keep the focus on how the Highlanders can improve during this third week of the season.

“Middletown is a very good team, with big players on both lines, and explosive skill players on both sides of the ball,” Scholz said. “Our focus is working on ourselves. Offensively, we have to be able to run the ball more efficiently and we need to stop turning the ball over to the other team. Defensively, we have to eliminate giving up the big plays. Middletown presents a challenge in all of these areas.”

Middletown (2-0, 1-0 Greater Miami Conference) is ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 2 computer points standings, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel. Oak Hills (1-1, 0-1 GMC) is tied for No. 11 in Region 4.

“They are very physical tacklers, opportunistic with their takeaways, and have explosive players that can score from anywhere on the field,” Scholz said of Middletown. “We are enjoying the challenge of playing in a game against such a good opponent.”

Middletown coach Kali Jones said the Middies have persevered through game adversity in the first two weeks.

"We look really good at times and at times we look a little sloppy, so we have to pick that up and clean that up," Jones said.

Middletown's defense shut out Fairfield last week in a 19-2 win. Senior safety Jordan Vann (Michigan State verbal commit) had two pass deflections and four tackles. Senior defensive lineman Derrick Singletary (Rice verbal commit) had four tackles, including 3 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

"Jordan Vann and Derrick Singletary really played a strong game," Jones said. "(Senior linebacker) C.J. Bryant is always really strong. They're flying around. They're violent. They're fast. They're physical. That's what you want to see out of a defense."

Vann said the Middies have a good deal of chemistry early this season.

"As a team we've been playing together," Vann said. "Everybody knows the standard. The standard is set. So everybody knows what's expected and how we're supposed to execute every day."

Junior defensive tackle Braylon Bryant has 12 tackles (10 solo), including 2 ½ sacks. Senior linebacker C.J. Bryant has 13 tackles (nine solo) with one sack and one interception.

Offensively, Middletown is led by several players, including senior quarterback Jojo Ward, who is 20 of 29 passing for 353 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

"He's been a joy to coach — works really hard," Jones said. "I told him to trust the work."

Junior running back Demetrian James has rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Ace Cooper has 10 receptions for 157 yards.

Oak Hills, which lost to host Lakota East 14-7 last week, is led by multiple players including junior quarterback Lincoln Schreiber, who has thrown for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

"Every game in the GMC is a tough matchup," Middletown coach Kali Jones said. "Even if a program is down, they're going to be really well coached. And so as coaches, we have to make sure that we're always on our 'A' game. Not taking our opponents lightly. But, understanding that they're going to be well coached."

Oak Hills sophomore wide receiver Cordell Ball has 12 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, senior linebacker Max Rhodes has 26 tackles (19 solo). Senior defensive lineman Michael Branch has three sacks and five tackles for loss. Senior defensive back J’Sean Dorsey has nine tackles, along with a fumble recovery and an interception.

Scholz, who is in his second stint as the Oak Hills head coach, likes the chemistry among the Highlanders.

“I have been very impressed with how our team has come together as a team,” said Scholz. “The players sticking together and working together has been something they have committed to as a team. Our players are working hard, and we hope as coaches, they are learning the life lessons they are supposed to be learning from playing this great game of football.”

