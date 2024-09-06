Watch Now
Schedules, scores for Week 3 of the 2024 high school football season

Undefeated teams enter a Friday showdown in Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI — The Friday night lights are back on tonight for Week 3 of the 2024 high school football season.

Friday night's schedule includes the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week, Ryle at Cooper. This is the fourth consecutive year that Ryle, a Class 6A program, and Cooper, a Class 5A team, is a Week 3 matchup.

Ryle has won nine consecutive games over Cooper, but Raiders coach Mike Engler is sure to point out the fact that several games have been one-score differences over the years.

READ OUR PREVIEW HERE: 'It's a big rivalry' | Cooper and Ryle prepare for Northern Kentucky football showdown

Our crews will also be at Elder vs. Springboro, Moeller vs. East Central, Colerain vs. Middletown, Harrison vs. Indian Hill, Princeton vs. Lakota West, Winton Woods vs. Milford, Beechwood vs. Dixie Heights, Taft vs. Alter, Covington Catholic vs. Simon Kenton and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Football tonight at 11:15 p.m. for the latest highlights.

