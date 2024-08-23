Watch Now
Schedules, scores for the first week of the 2024 high school football season

CINCINNATI — It's that time of year again — high school football is officially back in the Tri-State.

Elder defeated Withrow 28-6 in their Thursday season opener, the first meeting between the two programs since 1998.

Friday night's schedule includes the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week, Moeller at Princeton. It will be the first regular-season meeting between the storied programs since 2008, a game in which Moeller won 27-17. The teams met during the 2021 postseason with Moeller winning 28-21.

Moeller leads the all-time series 38-7.

READ OUR PREVIEW HERE: Moeller and Princeton football rivalry renewed this Friday night

Our crews will also be at La Salle vs. Colerain, St. Xavier vs. Lakota West, Winton Woods vs. Springfield, Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Heights, Covington Catholic vs. Ryle, Lexington Catholic vs. Highlands and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Football tonight at 11:15 p.m. for the latest highlights.

