Schedules for Week 9 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

WCPO
Moeller High School was publicly reprimanded by the OHSAA for a violation of a recruiting bylaw within its football program.
CINCINNATI — It's officially week 9 of Friday night football in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

We'll be covering games across the area, including WCPO 9's Game of the Week, Anderson vs. Winton Woods. Both teams are going to the playoffs in their respective divisions — Winton Woods in Division I and Anderson in D-II — as they face off for the only time this season.

"You talk about a true rivalry,” Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. “Taking this job, I did a lot of homework researching the history, and had no clue just how big of a true rivalry it is, dating back to 1999. Eleven wins us, 12 them."

But that's not the only game we're covering.

We'll have crews at Turpin vs. Kings, Ludlow vs. Bishop Brossart, Simon Kenton vs. Campbell County, Scott vs. Cooper, CHCA vs. Roger Bacon, Loveland vs. West Clermont, Middletown vs. Hamilton, Lakota West vs. Oak Hills and Cincinnati Country Day vs. North College Hill. We'll also have highlights from Louisville vs. La Salle, Bishop Chatard vs. Elder and Great Crossing vs. Ryle.

Check back for all the latest scores, and don't forget to vote for your WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

