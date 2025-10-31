Schedules for Week 11 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — Week 11 of high school football is sure to bring some must-watch games as Ohio's postseason kicks off on Halloween night.

An intriguing Greater Miami Conference rematch between Mason (5-5) and host Fairfield (5-5) is among the highlights in Division I, Region 4. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

"It will be a fun game,” Fairfield coach Justin Roden said. “If you like fast football games it will be fast. But, it definitely is going to be the type of game I like where it’s two teams just kind of rolling up their sleeves and just playing throwback, physical football.”

But that's not the only game we're covering. We'll have crews at La Salle vs. Turpin, Wyoming vs. Roger Bacon, Withrow vs. Piqua, Lakota East vs. Oak Hills and Lakota West vs. Hamilton. We'll also show highlights from Brookville vs. Fenwick, Lebanon vs. Fairmont, Harrison vs. Vandalia Butler and Winton Woods vs. Little Miami.

Check for updated scores below and don't forget to vote for your WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

