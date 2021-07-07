Roger Bacon's Corey Kiner, Lakota West's Kailyn Dudukovich named LaRosa's 2020-21 MVPs of the Year

CINCINNATI — Lakota West soccer player Kailyn Dudukovich and Roger Bacon football player Corey Kiner are the LaRosa's MVPs of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.

Dudukovich and Kiner are 2021 graduates who excelled in their respective sports.

In addition to this year's MVPs, LaRosa's inducted two legendary high school teams into its hall of fame: the 1954 Elder football team and the 1999-2000 Mason High School girls basketball team.

Five former sports greats and a legendary coach were also inducted:



Terrill Byrd, Colerain, Class of 2005

Gaby Downey, Forest Park, Class of 1985

Jordan Hicks, Lakota West, Class of 2010

Kyle Ransom, St. Xavier, Class of 2003

Tami Ransom (Checkoway), Ursuline Academy, Class of 2001

Coach Kim Gunning, Notre Dame Academy, 1989-2000

Dudukovich, an Ohio State University signee, is a soccer high school All-American, an international champion and a high school state champion.

She was named Ohio Ms. Soccer and Gatorade Ohio player of the year during her high school career.

The Girls Soccer Network called Dudukovich one of the top five high school soccer players in the nation in her class. Top Drawer Soccer rated her as the No. 3 forward nationally in her class.

Dudukovich led the Firebirds to a Division I state title her junior season as Lakota West had a 22-0-2 record. She had two goals in the state final.

Dudukovich, twice named an All-American, scored 50 goals during the season which set a district and Greater Miami Conference record. The Firebirds finished No. 2 nationally by USA Today.

This past season, she helped the Firebirds to the regional semifinal. She led the GMC in goals (46) and points (99).

In 2018, she was a member of the United States Under-16 national team. She scored four goals in one memorable game and helped her team to an international title in Italy.

Dudukovich, who had a 4.76 grade-point average, was a member of National Honor Society and active in community service. She was also a standout basketball player for the Firebirds.

Kiner, a Louisiana State University incoming freshman, was one of the nation's best high school running backs in the 2021 class.

He was rated the state's No. 7 player overall in the 2021 class and the nation's No. 10 running back in his class by 247 Sports.

As a freshman, he set a new school single-game rushing record - running for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-12 win against Western Hills. He finished his freshman season with 1,226 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kiner set 11 school records during his Spartans' career and was one of the most sought-after college recruits in Greater Cincinnati in the past year.

He rushed for 7,130 career yards which is No. 10 in Ohio high school football history.

His 116 rushing touchdowns is third in state history. His 125 total touchdowns and 772 points are third in state history.

He was named Ohio Mr. Football, Gatorade Ohio player of the year and a second-team All-American by MaxPreps.

Kiner also participated in track and field at Roger Bacon. He was on the Division II district champion 400-meter relay team.

An honor roll student who is active in community service, Kiner enjoys drawing, graphic design, fishing and traveling with his family.