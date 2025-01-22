Rising Sun senior Brody Morris surpasses the 1,000-point career milestone

RISING SUN, Ind. — Rising Sun High School senior Brody Morris dribbled past two screens and stopped just inside the 3-point line with 30 seconds remaining Tuesday night.

He heard encouraging cheers from fans as the game clock quickly reached 35 seconds and counting. An opportunity at school history waited patiently for his shot attempt.

"I was thinking about it a lot," Morris admitted Wednesday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10 guard squared up to the hoop and shot a jumper that hit the front of the rim then bounced against the backboard and went through the net.

Morris surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone with a flair for the dramatic in the game with 27 seconds left. It was a moment of jubilation and relief.

"It's very special," Morris said.

Switzerland County defeated Rising Sun 66-40 Tuesday night at South Dearborn. However, the moment belonged to Morris, who is often the focal point for opponents.

“It’s awesome to see,” Rising Sun boys basketball coach Brandon Snodgrass said.

Morris scored 18 points —– including 16 in the second half — for Rising Sun. He became the sixth boys basketball player in program history to reach 1,000 points and the first since Jason McDaniel in 1999, according to the Rising Sun athletic department.

Morris has scored 1,001 points in his career. He is the 10th Rising Sun basketball player (male or female) to reach the milestone.

It's an especially significant milestone for Morris, whose sister Baylee Morris, was close to earning the milestone but the COVID-19 pandemic season limited the number of games.

"She was proud of me," Brody Morris said.

Morris, who averaged 19.3 points entering Tuesday night, is a star student-athlete who also excels at soccer and golf.

“He’s just a natural athlete,” Snodgrass said.

Morris has a 3.2 grade-point average and studies in the electrical trade school. His career milestone on the basketball floor Tuesday night is a moment he and the school community won’t soon forget.

Snodgrass credited the team with supporting Morris and aiding him along the journey this season, too. Morris scored 416 points as a junior and the team knew he could potentially reach the milestone this season.

“He’s just a natural scorer,” said Snodgrass. "He's a pure gym rat."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter