Reds Futures High School Showcase announces schedule of 49 games this spring

CINCINNATI — The high school spring sports season is almost here.

The 13th annual Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by Cincinnati Children's Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics announced Tuesday afternoon its baseball and softball schedule from April 1 to May 13.

The showcase features 98 high school baseball and softball teams from 81 Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana and Dayton schools playing 49 games.

The Ohio opening day for the showcase features Goshen versus Western Brown April 1 at the Midland Baseball Complex. The Kentucky opening day features Dixie Heights at Covington Catholic April 3.

Opening weekend at the P&G Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy features nine baseball and softball games overall from April 5-6.

On April 13, the showcase will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day by hosting teams from Cincinnati Public Schools at the Reds Youth Academy. In honor of Robinson, all players will wear No. 42 jerseys provided by the Reds Community Fund and Nike.

Three softball games will be played April 14 at the Reds Youth Academy including the annual "Gabby Rodriguez Game." The Oyler versus Western Hills matchup at noon will be played in memory of the late Western Hills student-athlete who died in 2018.

Local colleges will host games including the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, Miami University and Wright State University.

Ten teams will play at Great American Ball Park May 10-11 for the annual "Big League Weekend." All participating Showcase teams will be invited to GABP May 5 to participate in the "March at the Majors" parade before the Reds versus Baltimore game.

Schedule

Monday, April 1

At Midland Baseball Complex

Goshen vs. Western Brown, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Dixie Heights at Covington Catholic, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 5

At P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy

Dee Park vs. Taylor, 5 p.m. (baseball)

Mariemont vs. Indian Hill, 5:15 p.m. (baseball)

Dixie Heights vs. Harrison, 5:30 p.m. (softball)

CHCA vs. Summit Country Day, 6 p.m. (baseball)

Saturday, April 6

At P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy

Princeton vs. Western Hills, 11 am

Lebanon vs. Huber Heights Wayne, noon

Roger Bacon vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m.

Clark Montessori vs. Walnut Hills, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

At Xavier University

Madeira vs. Reading, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 (baseball)

Riverview East vs. Shroder, 11 a.m.

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. Northwest, noon

Gamble Montessori vs. Taft, 1 p.m.

Aiken vs. Woodward, 3 p.m.

Hughes vs. Withrow, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 (softball)

Williamsburg at Milford, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

At P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy (softball)

Oyler vs. Western Hills, noon

Colerain vs. Middletown, 2 p.m.

Aiken vs. Gamble Montessori, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 15

Lakota West vs. Mason, 5 p.m. (at XU)

Elder vs. Moeller, 5 p.m. (at UC)

La Salle vs. St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m. (at UC)

Wednesday, April 17

Fairfield vs. Sycamore, 5 p.m. (at XU)

Friday, April 19

At Miami University

Edgewood vs. Monroe, 5 p.m.

Colerain vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

At Miami University

Fenwick vs. Middletown, noon

Lakota East vs. Little Miami, 3 p.m.

Ross vs. Talawanda, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 22

Kings vs. Loveland, 5 p.m. (at XU)

Turpin vs. West Clermont, 5 p.m. (at Midland Baseball Complex)

Anderson vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m. (at Midland Baseball Complex)

Thursday, April 25

At Wright State University

Fairmont vs. Sidney, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Lebanon at Mason softball, 10 a.m.

Mercy McAuley vs. Mount Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. (softball at Mason)

Centerville vs. Lakota East, 3 p.m. (softball at Mason)

Oak Hills at Harrison, 7 p.m. (baseball)

Monday, April 29

At Wright State

Chaminade Julienne vs. Carroll, 5 p.m.

Beavercreek vs. Northmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

At Wright State

Centerville vs. Wayne, 5 p.m.

Miamisburg vs. Springboro, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 6

At Midland Baseball Complex

Batavia vs. Purcell Marian, 5 p.m.

McNicholas vs. New Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

At Great American Ball Park

Campbell County vs. Ryle, 5 p.m.

Badin vs. St. Xavier, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

At Great American Ball Park

Summit Country Day vs. Taylor, 9 a.m.

Roger Bacon vs. Springboro, noon

Centerville vs. Lakota West, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

Lawrenceburg at East Central, 5:30 p.m. (baseball)

