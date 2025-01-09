'Really special' | Ohio State linemen represent Lakota Schools in CFP Playoff

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When the Ohio State offense takes the field at AT&T Stadium Friday night against Texas, two Lakota Local School District graduates will play key roles in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Ohio State junior Tegra Tshabola, a 2021 Lakota West graduate, has started every game at right guard this season.

Sophomore Austin Siereveld, a 2023 Lakota East graduate, has started the past four games at left guard. Siereveld started the first two games of this season, too.

"I think this is something really special," Lakota West football coach Tom Bolden said.

Tshabola and Siereveld grew up playing with and against each other in the Lakota District — adding to the significance of being Ohio State teammates.

“This is a really big school district,” Bolden said. “But, to have two young men that grew up playing through the same football organization and then played at the rival schools in the same district and one is at left guard and the other is at right guard — at Ohio State even — I mean it’s pretty cool stuff to watch. There’s no doubt about it.”

Ohio State (12-2) plays Texas (13-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The winner plays Thursday's winner of Penn State (13-2) or Notre Dame (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

Tshabola and Siereveld — both of whom were Division I first team all-state selections in high school — continue to progress in the storied program. Ohio State also has sophomore safety Malik Hartford, a 2023 Lakota West graduate, who has overcome a shoulder injury and been effective in special teams, too.

Tshabola, who is listed at 6 feet 6 and 327 pounds, is in his third season with Ohio State with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Watching him pass pro (protection) is absolutely awesome,” Bolden said. “You always knew he could run block because he was this big, physical kid with the long arms and things like that. His ability to move his feet and his pass pro are absolutely awesome.”

Tshabola, who speaks fluent French, moved to West Chester Township more than a dozen years ago from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where French is spoken. Tshabola had to learn English because French is his first language.

Tshabola used to stand next to the Lakota West stadium bleachers as a young football player watching the Firebirds while listening to the coaching staff instruct the team.

"This program I've learned that when you really want something, you got to really put in the work if you want to get somewhere far in life," Tshabola said of Lakota West in 2021.

Siereveld, who is 6 feet 5 and 320 pounds, was a redshirt his freshman season. He saw his first playing time in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl with some snaps.

“There is no question that kid was a road grader,” Bolden said. “We told our kids you better bring it. That kid got absolutely after it.”

Siereveld grew up an Ohio State fan so it was extra sweet when the Buckeyes offered him a scholarship in October 2021. Siereveld announced his verbal commitment in May 2022.

Princeton High School offensive line coach Rick Haynes, a former longtime Lakota East head coach, has enjoyed watching Siereveld’s success at Ohio State.

“Austin is rare athlete with great size, strength and athleticism,” Haynes said. “You combine that with his desire to be great, his willingness to take coaching and his work ethic – I’m not surprised by his success. Obviously, very proud of him and excited to watch him on Friday. I truly believe the sky is the limit for Austin.”

