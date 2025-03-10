'Really cool' | Reading star wrestler completes undefeated season with state title

READING, Ohio — Reading senior Gage Murphy admits he’s replayed Sunday’s victorious wrestling state final match in his mind quite a few times in the past 24 hours.

“Just to know all the hard work finally paid off is exciting,” Murphy said. “I was stoked. It was really cool.”

Murphy and his coaches were welcomed back to Reading with a police escort Sunday night.

“I didn’t expect that,” Murphy said. “It was cool to see that many people supporting me.”

Murphy pinned Columbus St. Francis DeSales sophomore Joel Welch (3:38) after trailing 8-0 in a Division II 165-pound state final at Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center.

The pin completed a special journey for Murphy, who has been wrestling since the second grade. He completed his senior season with a 55-0 record.

Murphy is the first Reading wrestling state champion since 2011 and the fifth overall in program history. He completed this season with 42 pins. There were just four times when Murphy’s match went to a third period all season.

Reading coach Tim Kelly said Murphy was a “coach’s dream.”

“Gage is an excellent human,” Kelly said. “A great kid and a hard worker. He does everything the right way. I’m so proud of where he’s going.”

Kelly, a 2001 Reading state champion, and assistant coach Chris Seta, a 2002 state champion, joyously celebrated Murphy’s accomplishment. Murphy is the first Reading wrestler to win a state title by pinning all four of his opponents at the state tournament.

“He stayed calm and cool under pressure,” Kelly said. “He was definitely a force this year.”

Murphy, a four-time state qualifier and two-time state placer, will continue his wrestling career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where his brother, PJ competes, and their elder brother Austin is an assistant coach. Murphy completes his high school career with a 179-20 record.

“Gage has put in so much hard work to become both mentally and physically tough on the mat, and that was on full display throughout his championship match and season,” Reading athletic director Mandy Franklin said. “Reading Schools and the entire Reading community is so proud of Gage for winning a wrestling state championship, and he deserves and has earned all of the success he has achieved.”

With seven freshmen in the starting lineup this season, Kelly said Murphy was truly a leader for the program. Murphy said the coaches pushed him to get better each day.

“I’m excited to see what his college career will do,” Kelly said. “He’s so humble. He’s a great kid.”

