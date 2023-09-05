Reading senior RB Austin Fancher is the WCPO 9 Football Player of the Week

READING, Ohio — Reading senior running back Austin Fancher had a game that he won't ever forget Sept. 1.

Fancher scored a single-game school record eight touchdowns in a 70-7 win over Summit Country Day. On Monday, he was named the WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

Fancher had 21 carries for 366 yards in the road win. He surpassed former NFL player DeShawn Wynn's school record of seven touchdowns. Wynn, a 2002 Reading graduate, won a national title at Florida in 2006 before his NFL career.

Fancher, who had six touchdowns at halftime, will enter the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most touchdowns in a game, too.

Fancher has rushed 47 times for 457 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also has two receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. As a linebacker on defense, he has earned 14 tackles and an interception.

"Austin is a super kid," Reading coach Luke Cripe said. "He's an honor roll student. He never misses school. Any coach would love to coach Austin. He's a great kid."

Reading's 70 points on Sept. 1 tied for third in program history for most points in a game. The team broke the school record with 72 points against Lockland in 2022.

The Blue Devils (2-1) plays at Finneytown (1-1) Friday night.

