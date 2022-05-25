Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander is rated the nation's No. 2 hoops player in the 2025 class

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School girls basketball player Dee Alexander is ranked the nation's No. 2 player in the 2025 class by the ESPN HoopGurlz recruiting rankings.

"I know how hard she works and I know what she's capable of but to see her recognized as a top kid in her class on a national scene is pretty amazing," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said.

The espnW rankings were announced Tuesday. This is the first time the 2025 class has rankings instead of a watch list from the ESPN website.

Alexander, named to the 2021-22 MaxPreps Freshman All-America team in April, helped to lead Purcell Marian to its first state girls basketball championship in program history.

Purcell Marian defeated Worthington Christian 62-38 March 12 at University of Dayton Arena in the Division III state final.

Alexander, a wing, scored a game-high 25 points and had 16 rebounds and five steals in that game. She averaged 24.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks this past season for Purcell Marian (27-1).

Alexander, who was named the Division III state player of the year this past season, has 25 scholarship offers.

Purcell Marian is nearing the completion of scheduling games for the upcoming season. The 2022-23 season is scheduled to begin Nov. 18 around the state.

Princeton point guard Solè Williams, who is verbally committed to the University of Louisville, is ranked No. 39 nationally in the 2023 class by ESPN.com.

