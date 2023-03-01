Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander named an Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Purcell Marian High School sophomore wing Dee Alexander was named Wednesday afternoon as an Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist.

Alexander is one of seven finalists for the prestigious award given annually to the state's top girls basketball player. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association will vote on the award this season with the winner being announced March 8.

Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley said last week there was "no doubt in my mind" that Alexander should be named Ms. Basketball.

"Over the last year Dee has gotten better every single day," Mosley said. "Just her work ethic is unbelievable — not to mention her leadership on and off the floor."

The Southwest District Division II player of the year, Alexander was also the District 16 Coaches Association and Miami Valley Conference player of the year.

She averages 25.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals for Purcell Marian, which advanced to its fifth consecutive regional final Friday night.

Purcell Marian (24-2) plays Badin (24-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Springfield High School in a Division II regional final. The winner advances to a state semifinal March 9 at University of Dayton Arena.

Alexander, ranked the No. 4 overall player in the 2025 class by ESPN, led Purcell Marian to its first state championship in girls basketball last season when the team won the Division III title.

She has more than 30 college scholarship offers, was the Division III state player of the year as a freshman and a MaxPreps Freshman All-American.

The other Ms. Basketball finalists include Toledo Start junior guard Sinai Douglass, Pickerington Central senior guard Madison Greene, Shaker Heights Laurel freshman Saniyah Hall, New Madison Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester, Loudonville junior Corri Vermilya and Belmont Union Local senior Reagan Vinskovich.

The OPSWA All-Ohio teams will begin to be released March 20. Greater Cincinnati has won the past Ohio Ms. Basketball awards as Mount Notre Dame's KK Bransford won in 2021 and 2022. Bransford plays at the University of Notre Dame this season as a freshman.

