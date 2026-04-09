Purcell Marian High School named Michael Holmes as its boys basketball head coach

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School named Michael Holmes on Thursday afternoon as its boys basketball head coach.

Holmes has more than 15 years of coaching experience. He has been an assistant men's basketball coach at Miles College in Alabama since 2024. That team has earned a combined 43-12 during his tenure.

Prior to his time at Miles College, Holmes was the head coach at Gamble Montessori from 2020-2024 where he had three straight 15-plus win seasons.

He was named a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue Division Coach of the Year in 2021 (shared with Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy’s Reggie Revels), 2022 and 2024. Holmes coached Gamble Montessori’s Taron Patterson - the CMAC Player of the Year in 2024 - and led his student-athletes to earn 17 all-conference honors during his time at Gamble Montessori.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Holmes back to Cincinnati and to Purcell Marian High School,” Purcell Marian athletic director Jamar Mosley said in a news release. “Throughout the process, Holmes not only demonstrated he was the best coach for this job, but the best person as well. Holmes is a proven winner, and his dedication not only to excellence on the court, but into developing well-rounded young men as well, made him the obvious choice to lead the Cavalier boys basketball program."

Holmes has also made coaching stops at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy and Western Hills and also served time as an assistant coach at Roger Bacon and Woodward.

"Holmes' proven success in developing championship-caliber teams and fostering a strong culture aligns with the department’s commitment to competing at the highest level while prioritizing the holistic growth of its student-athletes," Mosley said. "With experience building and sustaining winning programs, Holmes is well-positioned to lead the Cavaliers into their next phase of success. As a community, we are excited for this next chapter at The Castle as we continue to build on the foundation set by our proud past.”

Purcell Marian, a member of the Miami Valley Conference and a Division V program this past season, had a 1-22 record overall in 2025-26.

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