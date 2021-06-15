Purcell Marian graduate Max Holt named to the U.S. Olympic men's volleyball team

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School Athletic Hall of Famer Max Holt was selected Monday to the United States Olympic men's volleyball team.

Holt, a 6-foot-10 middle blocker, is scheduled to compete with the 12-player men's team in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in late July. The men's roster is pending approval from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Holt, inducted into the Purcell Marian athletic hall of fame in 2017 and a 2005 graduate, is set to compete in his second Olympic games. He won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

He is one of eight players returning from the 2016 team that competed in Brazil.

"We are extremely proud that Max has chose to represent Purcell Marian and Team USA in the Olympics yet again," Purcell Marian athletic director D.J. Dowdy said. "Max is a Cavalier legend and is an inspiration to our entire school community. We wish him the very best and hope he brings home the gold."

According to USA Volleyball, the U.S. Men are ranked No. 3 in the world and currently competing at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.

The team will return to its Anaheim training center before heading to Japan. The men's volleyball tournament is scheduled to start July 24 in Tokyo.

Holt, a 2009 Penn State graduate, won an NCAA national title with Penn State in 2008. He was named a two-time All-American selection in college.

Holt has been a member of the national team since 2009, according to USA Volleyball. He's played professionally in Italy and Russia.

