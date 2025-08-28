'Playoffs start Friday for us' | Wyoming plays Purcell Marian in WCPO 9 Game of the Week

CINCINNATI — The calendar is still in late August, it’s only the second week of the season, and yet as far as Purcell Marian football coach Chris Mobley Jr. is concerned, the postseason might as well start Friday night.

Purcell Marian (1-0) plays host to Wyoming (1-0) in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Staubach Stadium.

“Playoffs start Friday for us,” Mobley said. “That’s what it comes down to. We have a tough schedule in general. And Wyoming is the first team. They’re up next. Very talented team, one of the best coaches in the state. Coach (Aaron) Hancock is there. Hopefully, we can get the house packed and capitalize on some energy that we’ve had this offseason.”

Wyoming, a perennial power in Division IV, has won 46 consecutive road games during the regular season. That is second in Ohio regardless of divisions, according to Drew Pasteur. The Cowboys have won 91 of their past 92 games in the regular season overall.

“They capitalize on any type of mistakes that you make,” Mobley said. “I even watched them last year a little bit. I’ve seen them down in games. But, they don’t really get rattled. They don’t panic.”

That was the case in the season opener last week when the Cowboys rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat host Ross 24-21.

“We talked about how proud we were of the resilience we displayed on Friday and the ability to overcome adversity,” Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. “We continued to battle and had the ‘next play’ mentality. Our defense was able to get some stops and turnovers, and the offense put the team in a position to kick a field goal with 11 seconds to secure the game.”

Freshman CJ Woodside made a 34-yard field goal to lift the Cowboys to victory last week.

“CJ did a fantastic job of being prepared to do his job,” Hancock said. “He is a hard-working player, and the extra work and his drive to be successful put him in a position to help his team out on Friday. And very happy for him and excited for him and his continued success.”

Wyoming senior running back/linebacker Jackson Hamilton rushed for a touchdown and had a game-high 19 tackles. He also forced a fumble.

Mobley understands the significant challenge of facing Wyoming, but he believes the Cavaliers are prepared for Friday. Purcell Marian, a Division V program, won a playoff game during Mobley’s first season with the program in Division VI last season. Purcell Marian has a good deal of potential this season and in the upcoming years.

“They are fast and explosive at the skilled positions, big on the offensive line, and aggressive on defense,” Hancock said.

Purcell Marian is led by several players, including senior quarterback Quindel Phillips, who rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 110 yards and another score in a 40-0 win over visiting Thurgood Marshall.

Senior TJ Younge rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Junior linebacker Hezekiah Powell had a team-high 15 tackles (10 solo), including a sack.

“Our kids are having fun right now playing football,” Mobley said. “We’re physical. We’re really balanced on offense. We can pass the ball. We can run the ball. And I think we have one of the best quarterbacks in the area.”

