Harrison's Jack Denier joins OHSAA record book for longest interception return for a TD

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison senior cornerback Jack Denier set a school record with a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 22-13 win over visiting Withrow on Sept. 11.

Harrison athletic director Mark Meibers confirmed the school record on Monday morning.

Denier also joins the Ohio High School Athletic Association football record book for longest interception return for a touchdown. The minimum requirement is 100 yards. The state record is 108 yards held by three players, including former NFL player O.J. McDuffie.

With Harrison leading 14-13 late in the fourth quarter Sept. 11, Denier picked off the Withrow pass that went off the fingertips of the wide receiver. Denier was two yards in the end zone and returned the interception for a touchdown down the Harrison sideline. The Harrison sideline and fans erupted in jubilation.

“It was awesome to see that wall of green and black leading the way down the sideline,” Harrison coach Derek Rehage said Monday morning. “The energy was amazing.”

Denier has nine interceptions in 17 career games for the Wildcats, according to Rehage.

Watch highlights of Harrison's fourth win

Harrison wins fourth consecutive game

Harrison rallied from a 13-7 halftime deficit to earn its fourth consecutive win. The Harrison versus Withrow matchup was a one-year agreement in the regular season. The teams could see each other again in the Region 8 postseason.

Harrison (4-0), rated No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, plays at Ross (1-3) Friday night.

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