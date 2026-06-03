'Once in a lifetime' | Kings softball team prepares for its first state tournament

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — Kings senior first baseman Grace Parkhurst is grateful when she reflects on how this upcoming weekend will be the softball program’s first trip to the state tournament.

“It’s definitely super nerve-racking but it’s just such an amazing feeling knowing that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Parkhurst said before Tuesday’s practice. “Being a senior – I’m not going to ever step on this field ever again. And so going out there and giving it my all – my blood, my sweat, my tears, everything – it’s combats all the nerves.”

Kings (28-1) is scheduled to play Painesville Riverside (27-4) in a Division II state semifinal at 3 p.m. Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The winner of that game plays either Westerville Central (27-2) or Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (23-1) in the Division II state final at 4 p.m. June 7 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Painesville Riverside is the reigning Division II state champion after it earned the program’s first state title in 2025.

Kings, winners of 17 consecutive games, is poised for a special trip to Northeast Ohio. Kings is the only Greater Cincinnati softball team in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament next week.

“The kids are fired up,” said Kings softball coach John Schablein, who plans to retire from coaching after this week. “A lot of these kids – it’s a community team, so they play together forever. It’s a big group since they were 5 years old. So this is a big deal. It’s a big deal to the community.”

This group of seniors is 97-17 during their high school softball careers, according to the Kings athletic department.

“This whole team – we’ve worked so hard all season for it,” said Kings senior second baseman Madi Titler. “And it’s really so worth every single second we’ve put in, even during the offseason. It’s really paid off, and we’re all super excited.”

Kings has played softball since at least the early 1980s, according to the school’s athletic department. The significance of this week is certainly known throughout the community. The school plans to have a send-off for the team at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

“The most rewarding part is definitely seeing the community,” Titler said.

Parkhurst said the team's energy has an impact in the dugout. That will be the case again this weekend.

“We’re known for being the loudest team; we’re going to be the most annoying team,” Parkhurst said. “Whether you throw a ball, a strike – we’re going to keep everyone on their toes.”

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