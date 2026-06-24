OHSAA Board of Directors approves girls flag football as a fully sanctioned sport

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted to approve girls flag football as a fully sanctioned sport for the 2026-27 school year.

Girls flag football was officially an OHSAA-sanctioned event this past season (spring 2026).

The OHSAA Board of Directors voted on the decision to approve girls flag football as a fully sanctioned sport in Akron as part of its final regularly-scheduled meeting this school year.

“The OHSAA is so proud to welcome girls flag football to our family,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Flag football has grown so rapidly and will continue to do so. The Browns, Bengals and NFL put in so much work to promote the game and bring us to this moment to welcome girls flag football to the OHSAA.”

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton hosted the inaugural OHSAA girls flag football state championship May 16. Eight schools qualified to the one-day state tournament.

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals hosted regional tournaments in early May.

The OHSAA said this spring that there are 162 high schools in Ohio that sponsor girls flag football. The Browns, Bengals, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the OHSAA collaborated to conduct the state tournament.

Macedonia Nordonia defeated Mount Notre Dame 20-19 in the state final May 16. MND, Princeton, St. Ursula Academy and Badin were among the Greater Cincinnati teams in the state quarterfinals.

Badin defeated Willoughby South 40-16 on May 18, 2025 to capture the Inaugural Ohio Girls High School Flag Football State Championship at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

“The Bengals are proud to support girls flag football and celebrate this historic milestone, which will help pave the way for the sport’s continued growth and success,” said Bengals Vice President Elizabeth Blackburn. “Full sanctioning is a testament to the dedication of many advocates who helped make it possible, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, athletic directors, players, coaches and referees. The rapid expansion of flag football across Ohio reflects the passion, talent and commitment young women have for the game. We are excited to see the opportunities this creates for future generations of athletes.”

The OHSAA said dates for the 2027 season and tournament will be determined in the near future. They also said that the Bengals and Browns will continue to be heavily involved with girls' flag football.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter