Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

OHSAA approves 14 fall and winter sports requests to move up to Division I

Multiple Cincinnati-area teams opt up to Division I for 2024-25 school year
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
OHSAA
The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors has approved 14 requests from 11 schools to move up to Division I in specific fall and winter sports for the 2024-25 school year.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 12, 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors has approved 14 requests from 11 schools to move up to Division I in specific fall and winter sports for the 2024-25 school year.

The requests were made possible by the passage of Referendum 1B that OHSAA member schools voted to approve in May. It permits schools to request to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis for one school year.

The movement results in 24 adjustments in divisional placements across seven fall and winter sports, which includes several Division I schools moving down to Division II in specific sports.

No requests were denied. Schools have until June 25 to request to move up to Division I in wrestling.

Preliminary spring sport divisional assignments will be presented to the board of directors in August. Schools will have until Sept. 13 to request to move up to Division I in 2025 spring sports.

The referendum issue results were announced on May 16 and schools had until June 3 to request to move up to Division I.

The OHSAA board of directors reviewed and approved the list during meetings this past weekend in Akron at the baseball state tournament that wrapped up the 2024-25 school year.

FALL SPORTS

Girls Tennis
Chagrin Falls Kenston moves to D-I
Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin moves to D-I
Ashtabula St. John School moves to D-I
No changes to representation in D-I or D-II

Football
Westerville Central moves to D-I
No schools move down to D-II as number of teams in D-I still rounds to 10%

Boys Soccer
Elder moves to D-1
Columbus St. Charles moves to D-I
Sycamore moves to D-II
Cleveland Heights moves to D-II
No changes to representation in D-I or D-II

Girls Soccer
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit moves to D-1
Westerville South moves to D-II
No changes to representation in D-I or D-II

Girls Volleyball
Cleveland St. Joseph Academy moves to D-I
Rocky River Magnificat moves to D-I
Parma Normandy moves to D-II
Pataskala Watkins Memorial moves to D-II
Regional Tournament Representation:
No Change to D-I
D2: Southwest – 3; Central – 3; Northeast – 8; Northwest – 2

WINTER SPORTS (except wrestling)

Boys Basketball
Elder moves to D-I
Thomas Worthington moves to D-II
Regional Tournament Representation:
No Change to D-
D2: Central – 5; Northwest – 2; Northeast – 7; Southwest – 2

Girls Basketball:
Cincinnati Seton moves to D-I
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame moves to D-I
Rocky River Magnificat moves to D-I
Cleveland St. Joseph Academy moves to D-I
Euclid moves to D-II
Grove City Central Crossing moves to D-II
Westerville North moves to D-II
Cleveland John Marshall moves to D-II
Regional Tournament Representation:
D1: Central – 5; Northeast – 4; Northwest – 1; Southwest – 6
D2: Central – 4; Northeast – 7; Northwest – 2; Southwest – 3

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Western Brown grad who battled through cancer, broken leg receives award Lakota East baseball coach Ray Hamilton is leaving the Thunderhawks program State champion Mason High School baseball team ranked 12 nationally by MaxPreps

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Man tased by officer on Reds field due in court
Officer tases fan who ran onto field at Reds-Guardians game
Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushing rehab of his surgically repaired wrist
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season
WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season
The debate over trans athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
The debate over trans athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
Caitlin Clark left off Team USA roster
Caitlin Clark left off Team USA roster
'They’re immortal now': Mason baseball team wins state title for first time
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!