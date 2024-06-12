OHSAA approves 14 fall and winter sports requests to move up to Division I

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors has approved 14 requests from 11 schools to move up to Division I in specific fall and winter sports for the 2024-25 school year.

The requests were made possible by the passage of Referendum 1B that OHSAA member schools voted to approve in May. It permits schools to request to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis for one school year.

The movement results in 24 adjustments in divisional placements across seven fall and winter sports, which includes several Division I schools moving down to Division II in specific sports.

No requests were denied. Schools have until June 25 to request to move up to Division I in wrestling.

Preliminary spring sport divisional assignments will be presented to the board of directors in August. Schools will have until Sept. 13 to request to move up to Division I in 2025 spring sports.

The referendum issue results were announced on May 16 and schools had until June 3 to request to move up to Division I.

The OHSAA board of directors reviewed and approved the list during meetings this past weekend in Akron at the baseball state tournament that wrapped up the 2024-25 school year.

FALL SPORTS

Girls Tennis

Chagrin Falls Kenston moves to D-I

Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin moves to D-I

Ashtabula St. John School moves to D-I

No changes to representation in D-I or D-II

Football

Westerville Central moves to D-I

No schools move down to D-II as number of teams in D-I still rounds to 10%

Boys Soccer

Elder moves to D-1

Columbus St. Charles moves to D-I

Sycamore moves to D-II

Cleveland Heights moves to D-II

No changes to representation in D-I or D-II

Girls Soccer

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit moves to D-1

Westerville South moves to D-II

No changes to representation in D-I or D-II

Girls Volleyball

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy moves to D-I

Rocky River Magnificat moves to D-I

Parma Normandy moves to D-II

Pataskala Watkins Memorial moves to D-II

Regional Tournament Representation:

No Change to D-I

D2: Southwest – 3; Central – 3; Northeast – 8; Northwest – 2

WINTER SPORTS (except wrestling)

Boys Basketball

Elder moves to D-I

Thomas Worthington moves to D-II

Regional Tournament Representation:

No Change to D-

D2: Central – 5; Northwest – 2; Northeast – 7; Southwest – 2

Girls Basketball:

Cincinnati Seton moves to D-I

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame moves to D-I

Rocky River Magnificat moves to D-I

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy moves to D-I

Euclid moves to D-II

Grove City Central Crossing moves to D-II

Westerville North moves to D-II

Cleveland John Marshall moves to D-II

Regional Tournament Representation:

D1: Central – 5; Northeast – 4; Northwest – 1; Southwest – 6

D2: Central – 4; Northeast – 7; Northwest – 2; Southwest – 3

