University of Cincinnati catcher Jack Natili named semifinalist for Buster Posey Award

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati junior Jack Natili is a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award, given annually to the nation's best catcher.

The University of Cincinnati athletics department made the announcement Monday morning.

“Jack epitomizes what you look for in a catcher," UC baseball coach Jordan Bischel said. "His intellect, leadership skills and toughness have had an immeasurable effect on our program the past 2 years. Additionally, he is one of the most well-rounded catchers in the country between his blocking, receiving and throwing abilities. Jack would have tremendous value to us even without considering his offense."

Also, the Bearcats moved up to No. 17 nationally by Baseball America, which is the highest ranking since finishing No. 13 nationally in 1971, according to UC.

Natili has the distinction of being one of three players with multiple three-homer games this year, doing so against Utah and at Central Florida.

"When you add in that Jack is one of the best hitters in the Big 12, you truly have one of the top catchers in the country and one of the best prospects in the upcoming MLB Draft,” Bischel said.

This year, he is second on the team in homers (16), RBI (59), slugging percentage (.648) and total bases (142). He is hitting .338 as well, starting 41 games behind the plate and serving as the designated hitter for the other 15 contests.

Defensively, he has thrown out 11 attempted base-stealers. UC is third in the Big 12 for earned-run average, in addition to breaking its program strikeout record for the second straight season, while ace Nate Taylor broke the single-season strikeout mark, too.

Natili earned All-Big 12 honors last season after spending his freshman year at Rutgers. He was also ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday morning, and he boasts a 3.6 grade-point average in industrial management.

No. 6-seed Cincinnati begins Big 12 Tournament play Thursday night against No. 3 Arizona State (36-18) in Surprise, Ariz. The first pitch is scheduled at 11 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU.