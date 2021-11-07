OHSAA announces neutral locations for football regional semifinals Nov. 12-13

CINCINNATI — The locations are set for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional semifinals Nov. 12-13.
There are 112 schools advancing to the third round of the 50th annual postseason tournament, according to the OHSAA.
In Division I, Region 4, top-seeded Moeller (9-3) is scheduled to play No. 4 Princeton (11-1) Friday night at Mason High School's Atrium Stadium.
This will be the first meeting between the programs since Week 1 of the 2008 season.
The other regional semifinal is No. 2 St. Xavier (10-2) versus No. 3 Lakota West (10-1) Friday night at Princeton in a highly-anticipated rematch of the season opener that the Bombers won at home in August.
St. X defeated Lakota West 10-7 in the 2020 regional final en route to the Bombers' state title.
The winners play in the regional final at a neutral site Nov. 19.
In Division II, Region 8, Edgewood (9-2) plays Piqua (11-0) Friday night at Huber Heights Wayne.
Winton Woods (9-3) plays La Salle (7-4) Friday night at Lakota East. That is a rematch of Week 2 in which La Salle won 21-7.
In Division III, Region 11, Western Brown (10-2) plays Jackson (10-2) Friday night at Waverly. That is a rematch of a regular-season game Sept. 10 in which Western Brown won 33-28.
The winner plays London (10-2) or Granville (11-0) in the regional final.
In Division III, Region 12, top-seeded Badin (11-0) plays St. Marys Memorial (10-2) Friday night at Trotwood-Madison. The winner plays either Tippecanoe (10-2) or Bellbrook (10-2) in the regional final.
In Division IV, Region 16, top-seeded Wyoming (12-0) plays Clinton-Massie (10-1) Friday night at Little Miami.
McNicholas (10-1), the No. 3 seed, plays No. 2 Eaton (11-1) Friday night at Monroe.
In Division V, Region 20, top-seeded Taft (9-2) plays No. 5 Versailles (11-1) Saturday night at Bellbrook.
Roger Bacon (9-2), the No. 2 seed, plays Preble Shawnee (12-0) Saturday night at Lakota West.
OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Semifinal Pairings
Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, November 12.
Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, November 13.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Games listed with regional seed and overall record.
Home team listed first.
Division 1, Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 4 Canton McKinley (8-4) at Parma Byers Field
2 Medina (12-0) vs. 6 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-4) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Division 1, Region 2
1 Marysville (11-0) vs. 4 Toledo Whitmer (10-2) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium
2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 6 Findlay (9-3) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Division 1, Region 3
1 Upper Arlington (12-0) vs. 4 New Albany (12-0) at Powell Olentangy Liberty Stadium
2 Pickerington Central (11-1) vs. 6 Pickerington North (9-3) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field
Division 1, Region 4
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-3) vs .4 Cincinnati Princeton (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium
2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (10-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division 2, Region 5
1 Cleveland Benedictine (8-2) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium
2 Macedonia Nordonia (10-2) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Division 2, Region 6
1 Medina Highland (11-1) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (10-2) at Bellevue First National Bank Stadium
2 Avon (10-2) vs. 6 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
Division 2, Region 7
1 Sunbury Big Walnut (12-0) vs. 4 Massillon Washington (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
7 Uniontown Green (9-3) vs. 14 Wooster (7-5) at Canal Fulton Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium
Division 2, Region 8
1 Piqua (11-0) vs. 5 Trenton Edgewood (9-2) at Huber Heights Wayne Premier Health Heidkamp Stadium
6 Cincinnati La Salle (7-4) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (9-3) at Liberty Township Lakota East Stadium
Division III, Region 9
1 Chardon (12-0) vs. 4 Canfield (11-1) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium
2 Dover (11-0) vs. 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (11-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Division III, Region 10
5 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (6-5) at Coach Jerry Younger Athletic Field at Brooklyn Stadium
2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 3 Rocky River (9-3) at Lodi Cloverleaf Gene Clark Stadium
Division III, Region 11
1 Granville (11-0) vs. 4 London (10-2) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium
2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-2) at Waverly Raidiger Field
Division III, Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (11-0) vs. 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (10-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
3 Bellbrook (10-2) vs. 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division IV, Region 13
1 Beloit West Branch (12-0) vs. 4 Perry (10-2) at Boardman Stadium
3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-3) vs. 7 Cleveland Glenville (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium
Division IV, Region 14
4 Port Clinton (11-1) vs. 9 Sandusky Perkins (9-3) at Sandusky Strobel Field
2 Clyde (10-2) vs 3 Van Wert (11-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium
Division IV, Region 15
1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-0) vs. 4 Heath (10-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
2 St. Clairsville (11-1) vs. 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (10-2) at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley Braves Stadium
Division IV, Region 16
1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Morrow Little Miami Panther Stadium
2 Eaton (11-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (10-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division V, Region 17
1 Kirtland (11-0) vs. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Perry Alumni Stadium
2 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
Division V, Region 18
1 Tontogany Otsego (11-0) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium
2 Elyria Catholic (10-2) vs. 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Division V, Region 19
1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Portsmouth Trojan Stadium
2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-4) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Division V, Region 20
1 Cincinnati Taft (9-2) vs. 5 Versailles (11-1) at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium
2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-2) vs. 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (12-0) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Field
Division VI, Region 21
1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (11-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (9-3) at Niles McKinley High School
2 Columbia Station Columbia (11-1) vs. 3 New Middletown Springfield (11-1) at Marlington Stadium
Division VI, Region 22
1 Archbold (12-0) vs. 5 Liberty Center (10-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex
2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Carey (11-1) at Marion Harding OhioHealth Field at Harding Stadium
Division VI, Region 23
1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) vs. 4 Barnesville (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
2 Proctorville Fairland (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Chillicothe Hernstein Field
Division VI, Region 24
1 Mechanicsburg (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
2 Harrod Allen East (9-3) vs. 11 Anna (6-6) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field
Division VII, Region 25
1 Lucas (10-1) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Wooster Triway Jack Miller Field
2 Norwalk St. Paul (10-1) vs. 3 Warren John F Kennedy (8-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Division VII, Region 26
1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-1) vs. 4 McComb (11-1) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium
2 Edon (11-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Division VII, Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (11-1) vs. 4 Howard East Knox (10-2) at Marengo Highland Covrette Stadium
3 Shadyside (10-1) vs. 7 Hannibal River (8-4) at Martins Ferry Purple Rider Stadium
Division VII, Region 28
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 De Graff Riverside (9-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
2 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) vs. 6 St. Henry (9-3) at Lima Bath Stadium