High School Insider Podcast: Walnut Hills coach Ricardo Hill discusses The Coaching Alliance

CINCINNATI - Walnut Hills boys' basketball coach Ricardo Hill joins the WCPO High School Insider Podcast this week to discuss an early outlook on the season and also the importance of a diversity event hosted by the school.

Hill will discuss the importance of The Coaching Alliance - a diversity program designed bring together coaches, school administrators, teachers, educational leaders and supporters to build respectful cultures where students and student athletes thrive.

He will also talk about his experiences with The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a national event that was hosted by ESPN this past summer.

WCPO's Keenan Singleton and Mike Dyer also discuss the latest in high school football including the top players and teams from around the area.

