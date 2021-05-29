An injury kept Elizabeth Fahrmeier out of girls tennis last year, so she competed against the boys

MASON, Ohio — Summer County Day School’s Elizabeth Fahrmeier on Friday became the first girl in Ohio to compete against boys in their state tennis tournament.

Fahrmeier had an injury over summer in 2020 and couldn’t participate in the girls season like she’d hoped, so she decided to play with the boys when their season started in spring.

Next thing you know, she was winning most of her matches — enough to qualify for the state tournament. It’s the first time in history a girl has done this, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

“People are like ‘we love seeing a girl kicking these boys’ butts,’ which is not honestly what I’m going for,” she said Thursday. “I’m just out here playing. Some people have been a little upset with me for playing because this is the boys’ turf and I shouldn’t be out here competing with them, but I just turn my head the other way and play as best as I can.”

Fahrmeier lost her first match Friday against 2019 state champion Andrew Zimcosky, knocking her out of competition.

She was proud just to have competed.

“It’s just like every other match,” she said. “I can’t think too much of it, or I’ll beat myself up. … It was a really exciting opportunity, and I have so many great friends and family watching and supporting me.”