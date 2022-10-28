Watch Now
Officials: 8 injured in crash on I-75 involving 3 school buses headed to high school football game

Posted at 6:43 PM, Oct 28, 2022
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three school buses transporting Colerain High School's football team to a game Friday evening.

West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road at around 5:30 p.m. for a crash. Eight people were injured. Four of the people hospitalized were taken to Cincinnati Children's - Liberty, but everyone is believed to have minor injuries.

Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said in a statement the eight people taken to the hospital were students. One coach was also hospitalized. Stoinoff said they were transported "as a precautionary measure."

The remaining coaches and students were transferred to new buses and taken to Mason.

Mason head coach Brian Castner said the first-round playoff game between Mason and Colerain will still happen. The game is now scheduled for 8 p.m. Mason football players had a group-led prayer for the Colerain students impacted by the crash.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

