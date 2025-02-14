Oak Hills names boys soccer coach, pending board of education approval

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills High School named 2019 graduate Zach Moeller Friday night as its boys soccer coach, pending Oak Hills Local School District Board of Education.

Moeller, who is the junior varsity men’s soccer coach and freshman boys basketball coach, was a three-sport standout athlete at Oak Hills before his graduation in 2019. He was a first-team all-Greater Miami Conference selection in basketball and soccer.

"Oak Hills has done so much for my life," Moeller said. "I'm super excited about the new opportunity."

In 2018, Moeller led the GMC in goals scored and total points. He was named All-Southwest Ohio and an All-State Academic award winner.

Moeller attended the University of Cincinnati where he was a practice player on the women’s soccer team while playing on the men’s club team.

In the 2022 season, Moeller was named to the all-tournament team at the national tournament.

Moeller graduated from UC with a degree in Secondary Science and Education. He teaches at Milford Junior High School.

He said he's looking to build unity within the Oak Hills program on and off the field.

“Early in the interview process, it became clear that Coach Moeller was the right person to lead our program,” Oak Hills athletic director Ben Hageman said. “He cares greatly about developing young players on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. He displayed a clear vision for the direction of our program as well as a passion for Oak Hills and our athletic programs. He is a proud alumnus, eager to continue to build our men’s soccer program.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter