Norwood High School names Ty Gibert as its new boys basketball head coach

Norwood City Schools names several new head coaches for upcoming school year
Norwood High School named Ty Gibert on Wednesday night as its new boys basketball head coach.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Jul 03, 2024

NORWOOD, Ohio — Norwood High School named Ty Gibert Wednesday night as its head boys basketball coach/program manager.

“We are looking forward to the Coach Gibert era of basketball in the Norwood Athletic Department,” said Norwood City Schools athletic director Chuck Richardson. “He’s a tenured veteran that has had proven success and has aided his players to make the next step of playing collegiately.”

Gibert has previously been a varsity head coach at Riverview East, Shroder, Colerain and Withrow. He’s also been an assistant coach at La Salle, Lockland, Aiken and Withrow. He's also coached at the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) level.

Gibert was named a District 16 coach of the year during the 2022-23 season. Riverview East had a 24-2 record including a 21-game win streak during that season. The team won the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division, too.

“Something we noticed from the beginning during his interview process is his love for the game of basketball and his passion to teach the game at a high level,” Richardson said. “Our program will really benefit from his guidance.”

Gibert is one of several individuals named by Norwood City Schools as head coaches for the upcoming school year.

The other head coaches include Chris Candelresi (boys golf), James Rettig (boys soccer), Jessie Edwards (girls soccer) and Hannah Woodruff (volleyball).

