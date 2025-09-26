Northwest High School homecoming game rescheduled after 'unforeseen underground electrical break'

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Northwest High School is rescheduling its homecoming football game against Mt. Healthy after an "unforeseen underground electrical break" impacted its stadium lights.

The school said its homecoming parade and crowning of homecoming king and queen will still take place, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. However, the game will happen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the game can still use their ticket at the rescheduled event. Any unused ticket will be refunded after the game is over on Saturday, the school said.

"We know how much our students, families, and community have been looking forward to tonight, and we share your disappointment," the school said in an update to families. "Thank you for your patience and support of our Knights as we prioritize the safety of our students and guests."

