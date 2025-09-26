Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Northwest High School homecoming game rescheduled after 'unforeseen underground electrical break'

northwest high school
WCPO
northwest high school
Posted

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Northwest High School is rescheduling its homecoming football game against Mt. Healthy after an "unforeseen underground electrical break" impacted its stadium lights.

The school said its homecoming parade and crowning of homecoming king and queen will still take place, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. However, the game will happen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the game can still use their ticket at the rescheduled event. Any unused ticket will be refunded after the game is over on Saturday, the school said.

"We know how much our students, families, and community have been looking forward to tonight, and we share your disappointment," the school said in an update to families. "Thank you for your patience and support of our Knights as we prioritize the safety of our students and guests."

For more information on the change, click here.

More sports:
Biennial Ryder Cup turns quiet sport into partisan spectacle Bengals searching for answers in the run game Marté robs Reynolds of tying homer in 9th, Reds beat Pirates 2-1

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer