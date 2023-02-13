Beechwood head football coach Noel Rash announces his retirement after 17 seasons

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood High School football coach Noel Rash announced Monday morning he is retiring from the position after 17 seasons as head coach. Rash plans to continue as a social studies teacher at the school.

The school announced Rash's decision through a news release. Beechwood won its third consecutive Kentucky Class 2A state title this past December. Beechwood won 200 games and eight state championships since Rash took over as head coach in 2006.

“I want everyone to know that nothing is drastically wrong with me health-wise," Rash said in a release. "But the time and stress involved in coaching football can take its toll and I want to make wellness a priority in this next phase of my life."

Rash held a team meeting on Monday morning to let his players and coaches know, in-person, that the time is right for him to step away to focus on his health. The school scheduled media availability with Rash at 4 p.m. Monday.

“Coach Rash galvanized an entire community to rally around a special group of young people every fall during football season,” said Beechwood High School principal Justin Kaiser, a 1998 graduate. “Beechwood football is more than a program or individual, it is a culture of commitment, sacrifice, and brotherhood that Coach Rash inherited and enhanced in his time here. Combine that with an incredibly successful run as head coach, for mentoring our student-athletes the right way, and for representing Beechwood in a first-class manner on and off the field - you have a coach that ventures into legendary status. Coach has solidified that legendary status over the past 20 years.”

Rash joined the program as an assistant coach in 2000, was promoted to head coach in 2006 and took the championship pedigree that predecessors Bernie Barre and Mike Yeagle established in Fort Mitchell to new heights.

“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude because Beechwood means so very much to me and my family. I love it here,” Rash said. “To everyone who has been associated with and supported our program, thank you. And especially to the wonderful players I’ve coached—you all are amazing. We created great memories on the field. But watching the impact you’ve had long after leaving Beechwood is the true measurement of our success together.”

Beechwood plans to post the head coaching position immediately in order to find the next coach to lead the Tigers.

“There is nowhere quite like Beechwood," Rash said. "The Friday nights are special, and so too is the community support of everything that goes on at school, both academically and with extracurricular activities. I am so humbled to have been part of such a special place.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter