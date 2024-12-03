National Signing Day highlights Greater Cincinnati's top football players

CINCINNATI — Two significant high school football occurrences converge during this busy Week 16 of the season.

While two Ohio and three Kentucky teams prepare for football state finals this weekend, local players will also be participating in National Signing Day, which starts Wednesday.

The NCAA’s early signing period goes through Friday. It’s an earlier window this year as the past two early signing periods started just before Christmas.

The signing period occurs prior to the NCAA transfer portal opening Dec. 9.

“We want to send a strong message to the high school coaches across the country that their programs are valued and that high school recruits will be looked at and signed,” American Football Coaches Association executive director Craig Bohl told the Associated Press.

Some Greater Cincinnati high schools will host signing day ceremonies Wednesday morning to celebrate the student-athletes starting a new chapter in their careers.

Winton Woods is scheduled to host a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with edge rusher Justin Hill (Alabama), wide receiver/defensive back Seaonta Stewart Jr. (Indiana), offensive lineman Raphael Greene (Toledo), wide receiver/defensive back Donmiel Rogers (Eastern Michigan) and wide receiver/defensive back Jack Oliver IV (Illinois State).

Hill, Stewart, Greene and Rogers plan to graduate early and enroll in their respective programs, according to Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy.

Hill, who verbally committed to Alabama in early July, is ranked No. 3 in the 247 Sports Ohio football rankings for the 2025 class.

Lakota West, a Division I regional semifinalist, has multiple signings including linebacker Grant Beerman (Illinois) and tight end Luka Gilbert (University of Miami). Beerman announced Nov. 28 that he changed his verbal commitment from Purdue to Illinois.

St. Xavier offensive lineman Tucker Kattus said Dec. 1 he changed his verbal commitment from Kentucky to Clemson. He plans to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Anderson tight end Caden Piening isn’t scheduled to sign on Wednesday. He announced Sunday he has decided to consider other options after he had been verbally committed to Central Florida.

