Mount Notre Dame's KK Bransford named to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame senior KK Bransford was named Friday to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team.

Bransford, a Notre Dame signee and 2021 Ohio Ms. Basketball, is a four-star recruit who helped to lead the Cougars to an undefeated season (28-0) and Division I state girls basketball title this past March. Bransford was named the Gatorade Ohio girls basketball player of the year, the MaxPreps Ohio player of the year and MaxPreps All-America first team as a junior.

MND, which has won 72 consecutive games, opens the season Saturday afternoon against Thornville Sheridan at Reynoldsburg (5 p.m. tipoff).

Bransford has won two state titles at MND (2019 and 2021) and the Cougars were 28-0 in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the state tournament.

The Cougars are 83-2 since Bransford's freshman season in 2018-19.

"KK is special," MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers said this past spring. "A great player and a great person. She is more concerned about her team getting better than anything else. She is constantly working on the little things. That separates her."

Bransford signed a National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame last week.

"She is an athletic combo guard that can take over and dominate a game," Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey said in a release. "She will be an incredible addition to our backcourt and to the makeup of my team. “With her ability to use her quickness, athleticism, passing and scoring skillset, I expect her to make an easy transition to the collegiate level and make an immediate impact on our team. Culture is a big part of what I’m building and KK fits our culture perfectly.”

