Mount Notre Dame basketball team completes season as a regional runner-up

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Mount Notre Dame High School basketball team won't soon forget its memorable journey this winter.

The Cougars completed its season as a Division I regional runner-up Saturday night after a 54-48 double overtime loss to Springboro in front of a sold-out Lakota West gymnasium.

"I didn't talk about the game at all," MND coach Drew Fladung said outside the team's locker room. "They're going to have the rest of their lives. The seniors are going to have the rest of their lives. Our kids are going to have the whole offseason to think about if we made one more free throw or didn't turn it over one more time what the difference could've been. They know. I didn't need harp on it. I just told them how proud I was."

MND, which had won 10 consecutive games entering the regional final, completed its season with a 24-4 record and was ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press statewide media poll.

MND defeated reigning state champion Princeton in a regional semifinal earlier in the week. Fladung said the Cougars persevered throughout the entire 28 games.

"I think when a lot of people looked at our roster and looked at our schedule this year I don't think they would've anticipated us having as good of a year as we did and being here tonight," Fladung said. "It's a great building step for our program. I couldn't be more proud of them."

MND was led by several players Saturday night including senior Laila Harrison who scored a team-high 14 points to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Mia Veith scored 10 points. Junior Kailee Bransford had nine points. Senior Sarah Hofmann had eight points and junior Grace Pitzer had seven points.

Fladung said the entire MND team was a joy to coach as it navigated a difficult regular-season schedule.

"I've never been around a group that I get more excited to be in the gym with every day," Fladung said. "It's more than basketball with them. It's an experience that for year one was magical for me. Winning a district, knocking off the defending state champs to get here then playing in an instant classic in front of a full gym in the regional final with a chance to go to state - you couldn't ask for more."

Springboro (23-5), unranked in the AP state poll, is making its first trip to the state tournament since 1978, according to the program.

Junior Ava Wade scored a game-high 16 points Saturday night to lead Springboro, which snapped a 10-game win streak for Greater Cincinnati Division I girls basktball teams in the regional final.

Junior Bryn Martin - an Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist - scored 14 points along with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Junior Aniya Trent had 12 points and six rebounds.

Springboro plays Pickerington Central (25-3) in a Division I state semifinal at 8 p.m. March 15 at University of Dayton Arena.

