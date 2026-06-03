Moeller High School earns Division I baseball regional championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Moeller High School baseball team is a regional champion.

The Crusaders defeated Centerville 7-0 in a Division I regional final Wednesday night at Wright State University.

Moeller earned its 14th regional championship in its baseball program’s history. The Crusaders are regional champions for the first time since 2023.

Moeller (24-6) advances to play the Region 1 champion in a Division I state semifinal at 4 p.m. June 11 at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron. The state final is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 12 in Akron.

Moeller will be in next week’s state tournament for the first time since 2023 when it won the Division I state championship. Moeller has won nine baseball state championships in its storied program history.

Wednesday was the 26th meeting between Moeller and Centerville and the second game with the schools this season. Moeller defeated host Centerville 9-1 May 18.

Wednesday was the first postseason meeting between the programs since 2014.

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