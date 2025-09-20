Moeller defeats St. Xavier 30-13 in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany was nearly speechless shortly after speaking with his victorious team Friday night at West Clermont.

Moeller just defeated visiting St. Xavier 30-13 in front of a sold-out, electric atmosphere featuring two Greater Catholic League South division teams opening conference play this season.

“A lot of hard work went into this one,” Bathiany said. “This one felt good. Really proud of these guys. Really proud of these seniors.”

Moeller scored on its opening drive in the first quarter and never trailed in the game. Senior running back Dante Ware scored on a 9-yard touchdown run at the 9:52 mark to give Moeller an early lead.

St. Xavier responded when senior quarterback Jackson Frey found senior wide receiver Cam Taylor for a 28-yard touchdown pass connection as time expired in the first quarter to tie the game.

The teams traded touchdowns within about three minutes in the second quarter.

Moeller junior kicker Jack Mallabar converted a 47-yard field goal as the second quarter expired to give the Crusaders a 17-13 halftime lead.

“He’s such a stud,” Bathiany said. “He’s coming into his own. He’s money on kickoffs.”

Moeller senior running back Tyler Josleyn scored on a 5-yard touchdown at the 8:52 mark of the third quarter to help extend the Crusaders’ lead to 24-13. That touchdown was set up by sophomore Paxton Dodsworth’s interception that was nearly a pick-six.

Josleyn had 16 carries for 93 yards for the game. Ware had 11 carries for 72 yards. Junior wide receiver Reggie Watson had eight receptions for 89 yards including a touchdown in the second quarter.

Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was 16 of 26 for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Moeller senior linebacker Conner Cuozzo had eight tackles including two sacks.

Friday was Moeller’s seventh consecutive win over St. X in the rivalry.

“We’re anticipating to play them again in the playoffs,” Bathiany said. “That’s usually our mindset. But, if we don’t, these guys are going to graduate never losing to them at the varsity level which is pretty special.”

Moeller had 318 yards of total offense to St. Xavier’s 197 yards. Moeller led the rushing yards advantage 182 to 47.

Moeller entered Friday night ranked No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel. The Crusaders (4-1) play host to La Salle (4-1) Sept. 26 at Mount St. Joseph University.

"Our schedule is not slowing down," Bathiany said. "We're going to enjoy this one tonight. And tomorrow we're back to work."

St. Xavier (4-1) entered Friday night ranked No. 2 in Region 4. The Bombers play host to Elder (5-0) Sept. 26. Elder entered Friday night ranked No. 1 in Region 4. Elder has a 5-0 record for the first time since 2009.

