Moeller Athletic Complex groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Thursday morning

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School announced Tuesday afternoon that an invitation-only groundbreaking ceremony for the new Moeller Athletic Complex in Miamiville is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

There are 30 acres of land located on Second Street in Miamiville which were donated by Barry Bucher to Moeller's athletic programs.

The Moeller varsity baseball team is planning to play in the baseball stadium, previously announced as Kremchek Stadium, in the spring of 2022. The Crusaders are scheduled to open the season including the home schedule against visiting Strongsville on Saturday, March 26.

Moeller coach Tim Held said he's been preparing for the team to utilize the new stadium in the spring.

"So excited for this for the players and coaches and just what we think we will be able to accomplish being able to practice on a field," Held told WCPO.

"We've never been able to do that regularly."

The complex will include a baseball stadium, honor wall, practice fields, locker rooms, a weight room, athletic offices and batting cages.

The baseball stadium is scheduled to be the first building on the site and is named after the late Dr. Edward Kremchek, a former longtime Moeller team physician and his son, Dr. Timothy Kremchek, an orthopaedic surgeon at Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, chief medical director for the Cincinnati Reds and Moeller team physician.

Dr. Timothy Kremchek made a significant donation to Moeller, the school said in April.

The donation from Dr. Kremchek is part of the largest fundraising campaign in school history, the $14 million "Raise the Shield" campaign that will increase the endowment, expand the academic footprint of the campus and continue the deep athletics tradition.

Moeller has won eight state baseball championships and has had several graduates play professionally including National Baseball Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., and Barry Larkin.

“We are excited to play games, practice, and make this a remarkable athletic complex for our students,” Moeller president Marshall Hyzdu said in a statement.

"As an alumnus, I am particularly proud of this moment to literally put Moeller athletics on the map.”

