Moeller High School's planned baseball field will be named Kremchek Stadium

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School announced Thursday afternoon that its planned baseball field will be named Kremchek Stadium.

The name honors Moeller team physician Dr. Timothy Kremchek's late father, former Moeller longtime team physician and school hall of fame member Dr. Edward Kremchek.

Dr. Timothy Kremchek, an orthopaedic surgeon at Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, is chief medical director for the Cincinnati Reds in addition to his position at Moeller.

"To honor his father's admiration for Moeller, his legacy as a pioneering practitioner of sports medicine and the Kremchek family's continuing support of the school, Dr. Tim Kremchek is making a significant donation to Moeller, which will name the school's planned baseball field Kremchek Stadium," Moeller High School said in a news release.

Moeller's $2 million baseball stadium sports complex is planned for 30 acres of donated land on Second Street in Miamiville.

“The Kremchek family has been a part of the Moeller family for decades and has already given so much to our teams, students, coaches and families," Moeller president Marshall Hyzdu said in a release.

"We are eternally grateful for the Kremchek's long and deep commitment to the school and are honored that Kremchek Stadium - the first home baseball field in school history - will stand as a lasting testament to the Kremchek family's dedication to Moeller High School and all that it stands for."

Dr. Edward Kremchek, an orthopaedic surgeon, became Moeller's team physician in 1968 until he died in 1995. Dr. Timothy Kremchek worked with his father for two years and has been Moeller's team physician ever since.

"Often when I talk to Doc Kremchek, he talks about his dad," said Reds TV broadcaster Barry Larkin, a National Baseball Hall of Famer and Moeller graduate, in a release.

"He left a lasting impression. His father was the team physician when I was playing for Moeller. Everybody had respect for him because he was a quality person.”

Dr. Kremchek said his Beacon Orthopaedics colleagues joined him in financially supporting the school's new baseball field. Dr. Kremchek told WCPO he likes the direction of athletics and academics at Moeller.

"My dad was practicing sports medicine before anybody even called it that, and he started that with Moeller," Dr. Kremchek said in a release.

"He taught me how to do it. This donation to the school and tribute to my father is rooted in our family's legacy with Moeller High School. I am honored to be carrying on that tradition to this day."

The donation from Dr. Kremchek is part of the largest fundraising campaign in school history, the $14 million "Raise the Shield" campaign that will increase the endowment, expand the academic footprint of the campus and continue deep athletics tradition.

When fully funded, the campaign will boost the school's endowment and will also help develop a student commons area, innovation hub, performing arts center, locker rooms and band and choir rooms, according to a release.

The Kremchek family also supports the school by providing five annual scholarships that help underprivileged students.

"Our family started the scholarships to honor what Moeller meant to (Edward) and to honor what the school does in the community," Dr. Kremchek said. “His love for the school went beyond sports. He knew the families. He went to the tailgating. He helped with the fundraisers. It was a part of his life.”

Moeller has won eight state baseball championships and has had several graduates play professionally including National Baseball Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., and Larkin.

“The donation to Moeller is a reminder of how meaningful Moeller is to Doc Kremchek and his family,” Reds manager David Bell said in a statement. “On top of everything he has done, this is a gift that will continue to give for many years to come. I’m happy for Doc and I’m happy for all the Moeller athletes who will be able to play on this beautiful field that Doc is helping make possible.”

