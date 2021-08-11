Milford baseball coach Tom Kilgore plans to retire from coaching after the 2022 season

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford High School baseball coach Tom Kilgore announced his intention to retire from coaching following the 2022 season, according to the Milford athletic department.

Kilgore, inducted into the Milford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019, has 389 wins in 22 seasons with the Eagles as he enters the 2022 season.

“Coach Kilgore is synonymous with Milford baseball,” Milford athletic director Aaron Zupka said in a statement.

“The tradition of excellence achieved under his watch over the past two decades is among the best in the area," he continued. "We can’t thank coach Kilgore enough for his contributions and we look forward to one final exciting season with him at the helm.”

Kilgore, a high school physical education teacher, has led the Eagles to a winning record in 18 of his 22 seasons.

Milford was the Division I state runner-up in 2002 and 2003. Kilgore's teams also have earned a regional runner-up finish (2016), three district championships (2002, 2003, 2016) and five district runner-up finishes (2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017), according to sports information director Shawn Sell.

The Milford athletic department said over 100 Milford players have advanced to the collegiate baseball level during Kilgore's time as head coach.

Milford, a member of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, has captured 10 conference titles under Kilgore. He has earned nine conference coach of the year awards.

Official Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball practice begins Feb. 21, 2022, with the season scheduled to start March 26.