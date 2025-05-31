Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

McNicholas High School boys volleyball team wins Division II state championship

Rockets capture back-to-back state titles for first time in program history
GsTeiL2XEAAy-fu.jpg
OHSAA
The McNicholas boys volleyball team won the Division II state championship Saturday afternoon at Wittenberg University.
GsTeiL2XEAAy-fu.jpg
Posted

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The McNicholas High School boys volleyball team is a state champion for a second straight season.

The Rockets defeated Mount Vernon 25-21, 25-4, 25-17 in the Division II state final Saturday afternoon at Wittenberg University. This is the second state title in program history.

Gavin Gerhard had 13 kills, three service aces, five digs and two block assists. Ethan Gundrum had nine kills, 18 assists, five digs and three block assists.

McNicholas (27-1) won 23 consecutive matches to complete its special season. The Rockets defeated Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a state semifinal Friday afternoon to set up the state final Saturday.

McNicholas is coached by Connor Games, a 2015 graduate, who just completed his first season as the varsity head coach. This is a team with nine seniors.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Miami RedHawks eliminated from Knoxville Regional after loss to Wake Forest Ben Brown stars as the Cubs blank the Reds 2-0 for a 1-hit shutout Mom runner wins 100K ultramarathon, breastfeeding along the way

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer