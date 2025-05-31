McNicholas High School boys volleyball team wins Division II state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The McNicholas High School boys volleyball team is a state champion for a second straight season.

The Rockets defeated Mount Vernon 25-21, 25-4, 25-17 in the Division II state final Saturday afternoon at Wittenberg University. This is the second state title in program history.

Gavin Gerhard had 13 kills, three service aces, five digs and two block assists. Ethan Gundrum had nine kills, 18 assists, five digs and three block assists.

McNicholas (27-1) won 23 consecutive matches to complete its special season. The Rockets defeated Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a state semifinal Friday afternoon to set up the state final Saturday.

McNicholas is coached by Connor Games, a 2015 graduate, who just completed his first season as the varsity head coach. This is a team with nine seniors.

