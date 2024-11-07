MaxPreps names St. Xavier at Winton Woods as a national top 10 game to watch

CINCINNATI — Friday’s St. Xavier at Winton Woods Division I football regional quarterfinal has earned a national spotlight this week.

MaxPreps named the playoff contest as one of its top 10 high school football games to watch across the nation this week. It is the only Ohio game included in the list of games for this weekend.

Friday will be the first meeting between the programs since the 2007 season opener. It is the first postseason game between St. X and Winton Woods since 1998.

St. X (8-3), the No. 6 seed in Division I, Region 4, is ranked No. 14 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division).

Winton Woods (10-1), the No. 3 seed in Region 4, is ranked No. 25 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings.

Winton Woods has outscored opponents 322 to 80 this season. The Warriors have four shutouts this season. Winton Woods has allowed more than a touchdown in a game three times this season.

St. X, winners of four consecutive games, has earned three shutouts in the past four weeks.

The winner of Friday’s game plays either No. 7 seed Elder (6-5) or No. 2 Lakota West (10-1) in a regional semifinal at a neutral location Nov. 15. This is the third consecutive season that Elder and Lakota West are meeting in the postseason.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is expected to announce the neutral locations for the regional semifinals on Sunday.

This weekend marks the second time this season that a Greater Cincinnati team has been involved in a MaxPreps national top 10 game. The Moeller at Lakewood St. Edward game also received the national spotlight in mid-October.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter