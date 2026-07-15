CHCA football team wants to win on the field, learn life lessons this season

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy football team stayed up late due to a team bonding activity the night before a Friday morning practice last week.

And yet no one could see a limitation in energy on the field during the workouts. The enthusiasm was palpable. This team is ready to embrace a new journey.

It’s all part of a culture built by fourth-year CHCA head coach Calvin Renfroe.

“The thing I probably love the most about this team is their heart,” Renfroe said. “The way that they love each other and work super hard. When we got here four years ago, this group of seniors - they were freshmen. And just the way they’ve grown as men – not just football-wise or strength-wise – but the way they’ve grown and the leadership and the way they love others has been incredible to watch.”

The Eagles, who are 19-4 overall the past two seasons, started their team bonding activity at a Loveland church last week and spent some time at a restaurant and grocery store along with interactions with coaches.

“There was no football involved,” said CHCA senior quarterback Nolan Lum. “It was just being able to get to know the guys and the team chemistry.”

Lum, a Miami Valley Conference Scarlet Division second team wide receiver selection in 2025, is the team’s quarterback this season.

“We’re all working to the same goal, which obviously is to win on the field,” Lum said. “But, then even greater is to win as men. I think that’s way more important than any record you can put in the history book.”

CHCA, which earned 10 wins and a Division IV first round playoff win last season, has an excellent senior class with some younger talented players. The Eagles aren’t discussing postseason expectations. They simply want to succeed in the moment.

“Our theme this year is win, and that’s not just about football,” Renfroe said. “It’s about life. But, for us, we’re genuinely trying to have the best practice we can today and the rest takes care of itself.”

Renfroe said the Eagles embrace a challenging regular-season schedule in order to improve throughout the 10 weeks.

“In our culture, yes, when we step onto the field we expect to compete with anybody," Renfroe said. "We’ll play whoever. We’re not really playing them. They’re showing up and giving us an opportunity to sharpen our sword to be the best version of us."

CHCA opens the season Aug. 21 at Fenwick.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter