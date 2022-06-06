Mason Baseball wins Regional Championship

BATAVIA, Ohio — Mason Baseball is headed to Canal Park in Akron for the state tournament after defeating Moeller, 4-1 in the Regional Championship.

Mason Baseball defeated Lebanon 4-3 the day prior in 11 innings to set up the Regional Championship matchup.

Brenden Garula, a University of Cincinnati baseball commit was on the mound for the Mason Comets. Garula, pitched a perfect game this postseason against Western Brown and has a 1.027 ERA this season.

The Comets got out to an early start against Moeller scoring a run in both the first and second innings of the ball game and adding two more in the fourth to put them up 4-0 over Moeller.

Moeller scored one run in the fifth inning, but it wasn't enough.

Mason defeated Moeller 4-1 to win the Regional Championship. Moeller is ranked 12th in the nation according to MaxPreps Rankings from May 24th. Moeller finished the season with a 29-3 record.

Garula pitched a complete game only allowing 2 hits to the crusaders. "This whole team is my best friend. I am so excited," said Garula after the game.

Garula also knocked in one of the four runs for the Comets in the win.

"To see these guys grow up together, as a senior group. It is very special to have this group... I can't put it into words," said Curt Bly the head coach. Bly added that it is even more special to go on this run with his son, Brady who is a senior on the team.

The Mason Comets will play in the state semi-finals on Friday, June 10th in Akron at 1 pm against Grove City.