Mariemont High School captured two state lacrosse championships on Saturday

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Mariemont High School boy's and girl's lacrosse teams captured their respective Division II state championships Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan University's Selby Stadium.

The sweep of Division II lacrosse championships occurred during a weekend that saw the Mariemont boy';s and girl's lacrosse teams in the state finals at the same time for the first time in school history.

The Mariemont boys team defeated Chagrin Falls 12-9 Saturday afternoon. The girl's lacrosse team defeated Rocky River 16-6 on Saturday morning.

"In a small community like ours, any late season run is celebrated by the community," Mariemont athletic director Tom Nerl told WCPO earlier this week. "The community has such a strong lacrosse base with the youth program that was established years ago, that this time of year really gets everyone excited for the championships."

The Mariemont boy's team made its ninth trip to the state finals and it was the fourth time the program played Chagrin Falls in the state final.

Mariemont was led by several players including Max Tepe (three goals and an assist), David Dorsten (three goals), Boden Gall (two goals, five assists). Goalkeeper Luke Brennaman earned eight saves.

Mariemont led Chagrin Falls 7-5 at halftime.

Prior to Saturday, Mariemont's most recent state boy's lacrosse title was in 2017 when it defeated Toledo St. Francis DeSales 9-4.

