Mariemont High School girls lacrosse team wins the Division II state championship

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Mariemont High School girls lacrosse team captured the Division II state championship Saturday morning with a 16-6 win over Rocky River at Ohio Wesleyan University's Selby Stadium.

Mariemont's Marley Megowen scored five goals while Marah Campbell added four goals. Delaine Oliveira and Sophie Toman scored two goals each. Goalkeeper Olivia Simpson had three saves.

Mariemont (19-3) led 10-5 at halftime. Mariemont had 27 shots on goal while Rocky River had 15, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association statistics.

It is the second state title for the Mariemont girls lacrosse program in their second state finals appearance. Mariemont defeated Chagrin Falls to win the 2018 Division II state title.

The Mariemont boys lacrosse team plays Chagrin Falls at 1 p.m. in the Division II state boys final.

This weekend marks the first time the Mariemont boys and girls lacrosse teams have been in the state finals in the same year, according to athletic director Tom Nerl.

